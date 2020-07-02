Sections
Home / India News / Tripura man ends life after failing to buy smartphone for daughter’s online classes

Tripura man ends life after failing to buy smartphone for daughter’s online classes

The daughter, a Class 10 student, demanded a smartphone for herself so that she could continue her online classes. But her father managed to buy an ordinary phone which the girl didn’t like and smashed the phone. This led to an argument between them.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:40 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

A 50-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his daughter over his failure to buy a smartphone at a village in Sepahijala District of Tripura. (File photo for representation)

A 50-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his daughter over his failure to buy a smartphone at a village in Sepahijala District of Tripura.

The incident came to notice on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that the deceased’s daughter, a Class 10 student, demanded a smartphone for herself so that she could continue her online classes. But her father managed to buy an ordinary phone on Tuesday which she didn’t like and smashed the phone. This led to an argument between them after which he was last seen moving to his room. The next day, he was found dead in his room.

“ We inquired some locals and his family about the matter. During our investigation, we got to know that there was an argument in his house over his failure to buy a smartphone for his daughter. We conducted post mortem and handed over the body to them. We took an unnatural death case,” said officer in-charge of Madhupur police station Tapas Das.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
No bidder for Ludhiana Improvement Trust complex; dept earns ₹4.83 crore by auctioning 19 other properties
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 03, 2020 02:23 IST
Teachings and quotes by the Dalai Lama to find inner strength and happiness
Jul 03, 2020 02:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.