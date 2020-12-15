Tripura man kills wife, found at home with her body

A 38-year-old Tripura man was found with the body of his wife, who he allegedly killed after a fight, said police on Tuesday. The incident was reported from Killamura ‘s Reang Para falling in Belonia sub division of south district of the state on December 12.

The accused, Soumitra Reang, was arrested, but he is currently at GBP hospital in Agartala as the doctors noticed wounds on his head.

Reang prepared country liquor to earn his daily bread.

Also read | Prisoner kills inmate over pet dog, three missing puppies in Uttarakhand’s open jail

“After arresting him, we took him to a local hospital for medical examination where the doctors found injuries on his head. He has been shifted to Agartala. Once he is released, we will take him to court, “ said Belonia sub divisional police officer Soumya Debbarma.

According to his neighbours, Reang and his wife Sandhya Rani Murasingh (30) had been quarrelling for the past 15 days. Police suspect that they fought over preparation of country liquor and out of anger, Reang killed Sandhya with a sharp weapon.