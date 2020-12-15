Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Tripura man kills wife, found at home with her body

Tripura man kills wife, found at home with her body

The accused, Soumitra Reang, was arrested, but he is currently at GBP hospital in Agartala as the doctors noticed wounds on his head

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 38-year-old Tripura man was found with the body of his wife, who he allegedly killed after a fight, said police on Tuesday. The incident was reported from Killamura ‘s Reang Para falling in Belonia sub division of south district of the state on December 12.

The accused, Soumitra Reang, was arrested, but he is currently at GBP hospital in Agartala as the doctors noticed wounds on his head.

Reang prepared country liquor to earn his daily bread.

Also read | Prisoner kills inmate over pet dog, three missing puppies in Uttarakhand’s open jail

“After arresting him, we took him to a local hospital for medical examination where the doctors found injuries on his head. He has been shifted to Agartala. Once he is released, we will take him to court, “ said Belonia sub divisional police officer Soumya Debbarma.

According to his neighbours, Reang and his wife Sandhya Rani Murasingh (30) had been quarrelling for the past 15 days. Police suspect that they fought over preparation of country liquor and out of anger, Reang killed Sandhya with a sharp weapon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
by Shishir Gupta
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
by HT Correspondent
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Karnataka legislative council adjourned sine die after ruckus by Congress MLCs
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Worst employer of women under MGNREGS, UP aims a turnaround
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Two men arrested for carrying petrol during PDP rally in Kupwara
by Mir Ehsan
A decade later, Arab Spring legacy lost in wars, repression
by Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.