Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Tripura ministers to stay at Covid hospital to prevent deaths by negligence

Tripura ministers to stay at Covid hospital to prevent deaths by negligence

Former Tripura health minister has said that the state needs a dedicated health minister.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:28 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is facing criticism from a party member for health department’s handling of Covid-19 (PTI Photo)

To ensure that no Covid-19 patients in Tripura dies due to negligence, the state government has decided to deploy cabinet ministers, if necessary, at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital-- the first dedicated Covid hospital in the state—for strict monitoring.

“Unfortunately, cases of deaths are on a rise in our state. But no one should die due to negligence. In case negligence is observed, one Cabinet minister will take turn to stay at the hospital,” Law minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media.

Almost eight days ago, a case of negligence was lodged against doctors after the death of a three-day old infant in August. The baby’s mother alleged that the infant died after his swab samples were collected. The samples were taken since the mother had tested Covid-19 positive.

The state has recorded a total of 134 Covid-19 deaths from amongst the 13,836 Covid-19 cases registered so far. 8,483 of these infected patients have recovered. Two Covid-19 patients in the state have died by suicide.



On Friday, Tripura BJP legislator and former health minister, Sudip Roy Barman, alleged that the health department has failed to tackle the Covid-19 situation as many patients are dying untreated.

Roy Barman was removed from his ministerial position in June last year. The health portfolio is currently with chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Also Read: 1st vessel to arrive in Tripura from Bangladesh using Indo-Bangla inland waterways route

He also demanded that a full time health minister be appointed for dedicated management of the health care system. He said that a total of 28 departments, including health, were currently with the chief minister.

“The current authorities have failed to tackle the Covid-19 situation. How will the chief minister manage the health department when he is holding charge of 28 departments alone? The state requires a separate dedicated health minister,” Roy Barman told media persons in Agartala.

He alleged that the body of a person remained in the hospital for three days and his relatives were not informed. “Daughter of the dead person managed to get photographs of the body and take it for cremation with the help of a sweeper. I have documents to prove that,” he said.

He also alleged that the state government was not procuring enough anti-viral medicines and not adopting plasma therapy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Sep 05, 2020 13:59 IST
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Sep 05, 2020 13:36 IST
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
Sep 05, 2020 13:54 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST

latest news

4 earthquakes rock villages in Maharashtra’s Palghar district
Sep 05, 2020 14:30 IST
PCB chief Mani doesn’t want new ICC chairman from cricket’s ‘Big Three’
Sep 05, 2020 14:28 IST
Tripura ministers to stay at Covid hospital to prevent deaths by negligence
Sep 05, 2020 14:28 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till September 9
Sep 05, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.