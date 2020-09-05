Tripura ministers to stay at Covid hospital to prevent deaths by negligence

To ensure that no Covid-19 patients in Tripura dies due to negligence, the state government has decided to deploy cabinet ministers, if necessary, at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital-- the first dedicated Covid hospital in the state—for strict monitoring.

“Unfortunately, cases of deaths are on a rise in our state. But no one should die due to negligence. In case negligence is observed, one Cabinet minister will take turn to stay at the hospital,” Law minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media.

Almost eight days ago, a case of negligence was lodged against doctors after the death of a three-day old infant in August. The baby’s mother alleged that the infant died after his swab samples were collected. The samples were taken since the mother had tested Covid-19 positive.

The state has recorded a total of 134 Covid-19 deaths from amongst the 13,836 Covid-19 cases registered so far. 8,483 of these infected patients have recovered. Two Covid-19 patients in the state have died by suicide.

On Friday, Tripura BJP legislator and former health minister, Sudip Roy Barman, alleged that the health department has failed to tackle the Covid-19 situation as many patients are dying untreated.

Roy Barman was removed from his ministerial position in June last year. The health portfolio is currently with chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Also Read: 1st vessel to arrive in Tripura from Bangladesh using Indo-Bangla inland waterways route

He also demanded that a full time health minister be appointed for dedicated management of the health care system. He said that a total of 28 departments, including health, were currently with the chief minister.

“The current authorities have failed to tackle the Covid-19 situation. How will the chief minister manage the health department when he is holding charge of 28 departments alone? The state requires a separate dedicated health minister,” Roy Barman told media persons in Agartala.

He alleged that the body of a person remained in the hospital for three days and his relatives were not informed. “Daughter of the dead person managed to get photographs of the body and take it for cremation with the help of a sweeper. I have documents to prove that,” he said.

He also alleged that the state government was not procuring enough anti-viral medicines and not adopting plasma therapy.