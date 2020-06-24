Sections
Home / India News / Tripura opposition leader demands judicial inquiry into unnatural deaths in police lock-ups and jails

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:12 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman,

AGARTALA: Manik Sarkar, leader of opposition in the Tripura legislative assembly and former state chief minister, has demanded that the Biplab Kumar Deb-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government conduct a judicial inquiry into four unnatural deaths in police lock-ups and jails that have occurred in the past nine months.

He also demanded the state government to provide government jobs to the families of all those who died in police lock-ups and jails since October 31, 2019.

Sarkar wrote to CM Deb on June 21 and expressed concern and anguish over these incidents. The letter was made available to media persons on Tuesday evening.

He had cited the deaths of Sajaio Mog at Amarpur Jail on June 17; Sushanta Ghosh at West Agartala police lock-up on January 12; Sandip Sarkar at Central Jail on January 28; and Mangal Das at Radha Kishorepur police lock-up on October 31, 2019.



Sarkar stated that the police and jail authorities need to be more alert to prevent occurrence of such incidents in the future.

The chief minister’s office (CMO), however, declined to comment on Sarkar’s letter.

