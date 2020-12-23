Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Tripura orders resumption of classes 9 and 11, says Covid-19 under control

Tripura orders resumption of classes 9 and 11, says Covid-19 under control

The concerned headmasters and principals have been asked to maintain six feet distance between students in classrooms.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 15:35 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agartala

The educational institutions in Tripura were closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Almost twenty days after the reopening of colleges and schools for the students of classes 10 and 12, the Tripura education department has announced resumption of classes for students in standard 9 and 11 from December 28, stating that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control.

“As it reveals that the situation of Covid-19 is under control in the State, so the students of Class-IX & XI (both government, government aided and private unaided schools) shall be allowed to attend schools wef 28th December, 2020,” a notification issued by the joint secretary of secondary education, Saju Vaheed, on Tuesday late evening.

However, the students need to get a consent letter from their parents for attending classes.

The concerned headmasters and principals have been asked to arrange for routine sanitisation, thermal scanning and hand washing of the students, staff and also parents of the students. They have been also asked to maintain six feet distance between students in classrooms.



The educational institutions in the state were closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic. There are nearly 4,400 government and aided schools in the state.

Also Read: Tripura’s college student starts business, provides employment to people during pandemic

Though schools and colleges were closed for more than eight months, the education department launched online classes; video lectures on local TV channels, students’ helpline call centre and SMS based classes for the students during the period.

According to the latest health department’s report, a total of 33,188 Covid-19 patients were recorded in the state including 380 patients, who died. Two others died by suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Tisca Chopra: More female actors becoming brave in their choices
by Juhi Chakraborty
Sonakshi inspires us to add Pilates to New Year resolutions, benefits here
by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Tram World’ set to offer sneak peak into Kolkata culture
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.