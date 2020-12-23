Tripura orders resumption of classes 9 and 11, says Covid-19 under control

The educational institutions in Tripura were closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Almost twenty days after the reopening of colleges and schools for the students of classes 10 and 12, the Tripura education department has announced resumption of classes for students in standard 9 and 11 from December 28, stating that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control.

“As it reveals that the situation of Covid-19 is under control in the State, so the students of Class-IX & XI (both government, government aided and private unaided schools) shall be allowed to attend schools wef 28th December, 2020,” a notification issued by the joint secretary of secondary education, Saju Vaheed, on Tuesday late evening.

However, the students need to get a consent letter from their parents for attending classes.

The concerned headmasters and principals have been asked to arrange for routine sanitisation, thermal scanning and hand washing of the students, staff and also parents of the students. They have been also asked to maintain six feet distance between students in classrooms.

The educational institutions in the state were closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic. There are nearly 4,400 government and aided schools in the state.

Though schools and colleges were closed for more than eight months, the education department launched online classes; video lectures on local TV channels, students’ helpline call centre and SMS based classes for the students during the period.

According to the latest health department’s report, a total of 33,188 Covid-19 patients were recorded in the state including 380 patients, who died. Two others died by suicide.