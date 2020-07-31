Sections
Home / India News / Tripura Police arrest 10 people accused of gang-raping a minor girl

Tripura Police arrest 10 people accused of gang-raping a minor girl

The incident took place on July 21. The minor was offered a lift in a car by a resident of her village. He and four others present in the vehicle took her to a forest and gang-raped her.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:18 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Agartala

The case was registered on July 22 under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. (Representative Photo)

Ten people have been arrested in Tripura in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl at a village of Teliamura in Khowai district more than a week ago, the police said.

“We have arrested 10 persons so far including five who were involved in gang-rape on July 21. Two persons are still absconding,” deputy inspector general, Northern Range, Soumitra Dhar told mediapersons in Agartala on Thursday.

The police claim that the minor had an affair with one Rupesh Sarkar and after a week-long chat, they met at Chakmaghat on July 21. While on her way back home, one resident of the rape survivor’s village offered her a lift in a vehicle. He and four others present in the vehicle took her to a forest and gang-raped her.

The case was registered on July 22 under Section 341, 376 (D) and 4 (1) of POCSO Act and Rupesh was arrested. Two days later, two more people were arrested. Later, during investigation, the police arrested the rest.



“The rape survivor’s statement was recorded. Her medical examinations were also done. All the arrested ones are currently in judicial custody,” Dhar said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut’s team says Sushant wasn’t a ‘gullible Majnu’
Jul 31, 2020 09:26 IST
Remembering Rafi: A playlist of 30 songs for different moods
Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Vice President Naidu hails New Education Policy, teachers differ on language and all the latest news
Jul 31, 2020 09:21 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020 09:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.