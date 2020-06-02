Sections
Tripura records 107 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike, tally rises to 421

The positive cases came in two phases with five cases in the first phase and 102 cases in the late evening update.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:35 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

A total of 27,475 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the state. At least, 173 patients have recovered from the disease. (ANI PHOTO.)

Agartala: Tripura recorded a total of 107 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike in the state till date that took the tally of coronavirus positive patients to 421.

The positive cases came in two phases with five cases in the first phase and 102 cases in the late evening update.

“Among the 444 samples tested for Covid-19 in Tripura, 5 people found positive,” Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb posted on Twitter in the afternoon.

“Alert: 102 people found Covid-19 positive today in Tripura, out of 578 samples tested. All of them have travel history. As the numbers are rising, I urge everyone to stay extra conscious, follow government instructions and co-operate with us,” Deb tweeted late evening.



A total of 27,475 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the state. At least, 173 patients have recovered from the disease.

