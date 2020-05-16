Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tripura records 11 new Covid-19 positive cases including 7 BSF personnel

Tripura records 11 new Covid-19 positive cases including 7 BSF personnel

The infected BSF personnel belongs to the 86th Battalion located at Ambassa in Dhalai district. Another 67 personnel from BSF’s 138th battalion also tested Covid-19 positive since May 2.

Updated: May 16, 2020 11:24 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

The state health and family welfare department’s data showed that 12,561 people have been tested and 42 recovered so far. (ANI file photo )

Another 11 people, including seven Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and four civilians, in Tripura have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, taking the border state’s overall tally to 165.

The infected BSF personnel belongs to the 86th Battalion located at Ambassa in Dhalai district. Another 67 personnel from BSF’s 138th battalion also tested Covid-19 positive since May 2.

“Altogether, 625 swab samples have been tested for #Covid-19, and 11 were found positive.

Seven personnel from BSF’s 86th battalion and four civilians from Churaibari Gate (two drivers from another state and two persons who returned from Guwahati) have been found infected. All Covid-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment,” Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.



People who are entering Tripura by road need to undergo Covid-19 test at Churaibari check-post in the northern part of the state that shares its border with neighbouring Assam.

The state health and family welfare department’s data showed that 12,561 people have been tested and 42 recovered so far.

A total of 39,799 people from Tripura, who are stranded in other parts of the country because of lockdown restrictions, which were enforced to contain the spread of the pandemic, have registered their names with the state’s Covid-19 control room helpline and sought to return home at the earliest.

Over 1,200 stranded people have returned to Tripura to date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra: Overall Covid-19 cases at 29,100, death toll goes up to 1,068
May 16, 2020 11:47 IST
UP: Two hog deer rescued and released
May 16, 2020 11:44 IST
Doesn’t take religious belief to feel agony of Kashmiris: Shahid Afridi
May 16, 2020 11:47 IST
‘Consider suggestions from private institutions on medical facilities for non-Covid-19 patients’: Bombay HC
May 16, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.