Tripura records 280 Covid-19 positive cases with 11 fresh cases, all returnees from Chennai

A personnel doing a thermal check of a woman near Motinagar area, in Agartala on Friday (ANI Photo)

Tripura registered 11 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday taking the state tally to 280. All the newly detected patients had recently returned from Chennai.

“810 samples have been tested for #Covid 19 in Tripura since last night, out of which, 11 people found #POSITIVE. All of them have returned from Chennai,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his Twitter.

The state has tested a total 26,376 samples so far and 172 out of 280 infected people have been cured of the disease so far.

Deb recently said that his government is taking initiatives to test samples of all incoming persons from other states.

“The samples of all Bangladesh and Maharashtra returnees are being tested. Besides, samples of a good number of Chennai returnees have also been tested. More equipment is coming to the state and the government is planning to conduct Covid-19 tests for all coming from other states,” the chief minister had said.

He added that the quarantine procedure is maintained at every level including villages and the Corona Monitoring Committees constituting local public representatives are actively monitoring the situation.