Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tripura records biggest single-day spike with 107 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 421

Tripura records biggest single-day spike with 107 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 421

The new cases came in two phases with five in the first phase and 102 in the late evening update.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 07:24 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala

As many as 107 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tripura on Monday (AP)

Tripura reported 107 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, the highest in a single day in the state that took the tally to 421.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The new cases came in two phases with five in the first phase and 102 in the late evening update.

“Among the 444 samples tested for COVID-19 in Tripura, 5 people found #positive,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter at 1:48pm.

“Alert 102 people found COVID-19 #POSITIVE today in Tripura Out of 578 samples tested. All of them have travel history. As the numbers are rising, I urge everyone to stay extra concious, follow the Govt instructions and co-operate with us (sic),” Deb again tweeted late in the evening.



The state has tested 27,475 people for Covid-19 so far and 173 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman among four held for job racket in Delhi
Jun 02, 2020 07:28 IST
‘Actions that authoritarian regimes take’: Mike Pompeo on Chinese aggression along LAC
Jun 02, 2020 07:29 IST
Tripura records biggest single-day spike with 107 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 421
Jun 02, 2020 07:24 IST
US adversaries highlight unrest to undercut criticism
Jun 02, 2020 07:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.