Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Tripura’s 90-year-old gangraped, accused’s family says it ‘ conspiracy’

Tripura’s 90-year-old gangraped, accused’s family says it ‘ conspiracy’

Priyanka Deb BarmanAGARTALA: Over a week after a woman (90) was allegedly raped by two men in Tripura, police have booked the offenders, including one of her neighbours, following...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:56 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Priyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Over a week after a woman (90) was allegedly raped by two men in Tripura, police have booked the offenders, including one of her neighbours, following a complaint.

Though a probe is in progress, no one has been arrested so far.

The incident occurred at a village in Kanchanpur in Tripura’s North district on October 24 and the case was filed on October 29.



The prime accused, Manjan Namah (32), accompanied by another person, unknown to the rape survivor, came to her home late in the evening on October 24 and allegedly committed the crime.

However, she filed the complaint five days later.

“A case has been filed against the two persons under sections 376 (rape) and 457 (break-in of a house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Namah is absconding,” said Bhanupada Chakraborty, superintendent of police (SP), North district.

Police said that the rape survivor stay alone at home and has a sizeable inheritance.

Namah’s family members have denied his role in the alleged crime, as he was purportedly present at home, when the incident occurred.

“It is a fake incident. It is a conspiracy against us. My husband was at home on that day,” his wife claimed.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 16:58 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
Nov 01, 2020 17:03 IST
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 16:27 IST

latest news

Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
Nov 01, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt on women’s safety in UP, Bihar and all the latest news
Nov 01, 2020 16:57 IST
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Nov 01, 2020 17:04 IST
Tripura’s 90-year-old gangraped, accused’s family says it ‘ conspiracy’
Nov 01, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.