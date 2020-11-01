Tripura’s 90-year-old gangraped, accused’s family says it ‘ conspiracy’

Priyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Over a week after a woman (90) was allegedly raped by two men in Tripura, police have booked the offenders, including one of her neighbours, following a complaint.

Though a probe is in progress, no one has been arrested so far.

The incident occurred at a village in Kanchanpur in Tripura’s North district on October 24 and the case was filed on October 29.

The prime accused, Manjan Namah (32), accompanied by another person, unknown to the rape survivor, came to her home late in the evening on October 24 and allegedly committed the crime.

However, she filed the complaint five days later.

“A case has been filed against the two persons under sections 376 (rape) and 457 (break-in of a house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Namah is absconding,” said Bhanupada Chakraborty, superintendent of police (SP), North district.

Police said that the rape survivor stay alone at home and has a sizeable inheritance.

Namah’s family members have denied his role in the alleged crime, as he was purportedly present at home, when the incident occurred.

“It is a fake incident. It is a conspiracy against us. My husband was at home on that day,” his wife claimed.

.