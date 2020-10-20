Tripura scribes reject offer of talks, demand CM Biplab Deb withdraw remark

Earlier, the journalists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Press Council of India about the issue and also mentioned that at least six journalists were assaulted in different parts of the state since the statement was given by the CM. (Photo@BjpBiplab)

Journalists in Tripura have turned down chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s invitation for a dialogue, adding that they would not accept any government invitation till the CM withdraws his controversial statement against the media.

The offer for talks was made on Monday.

Deb, during a programme at Sabroom in South district on September 11, said that some “over-excited” newspapers are attempting to confuse people over Covid-19 situation and he would not forgive them ever.

Protesting against this, the scribes under the banner Tripura Assembly of Journalists (TAJ) served him three days’ deadline to withdraw his statement. As the deadline approached, the CM said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

“We feel the invitation was given to editors and senior journalists by keeping some specific interests in mind. Initially, a section of mediapersons have tried to mar our protests against the chief minister’s threat on the media. Now the administration is being used to mar our movement,” said president of Agartala Press Club Subal Kumar Dey, also chairperson of Assembly of Journalists.

“No member of our journo body would accept any invitation from the CM till he withdraws his comments,” he said, adding that they would stick to their movement in the coming days.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “The CM might have invited some journalists but not on behalf of any organisation. He didn’t invite any leader of the Assembly of Journalists.”

Earlier, the journalists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Press Council of India about the issue and also mentioned that at least six journalists were assaulted in different parts of the state since the statement was given by the CM.

The scribes also sought intervention of Tripura Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais in this matter.