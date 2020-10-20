Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Tripura scribes reject offer of talks, demand CM Biplab Deb withdraw remark

Tripura scribes reject offer of talks, demand CM Biplab Deb withdraw remark

The offer for talks was made on Monday.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:16 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Earlier, the journalists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Press Council of India about the issue and also mentioned that at least six journalists were assaulted in different parts of the state since the statement was given by the CM. (Photo@BjpBiplab)

Journalists in Tripura have turned down chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s invitation for a dialogue, adding that they would not accept any government invitation till the CM withdraws his controversial statement against the media.

The offer for talks was made on Monday.

Deb, during a programme at Sabroom in South district on September 11, said that some “over-excited” newspapers are attempting to confuse people over Covid-19 situation and he would not forgive them ever.

Protesting against this, the scribes under the banner Tripura Assembly of Journalists (TAJ) served him three days’ deadline to withdraw his statement. As the deadline approached, the CM said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.



“We feel the invitation was given to editors and senior journalists by keeping some specific interests in mind. Initially, a section of mediapersons have tried to mar our protests against the chief minister’s threat on the media. Now the administration is being used to mar our movement,” said president of Agartala Press Club Subal Kumar Dey, also chairperson of Assembly of Journalists.

“No member of our journo body would accept any invitation from the CM till he withdraws his comments,” he said, adding that they would stick to their movement in the coming days.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “The CM might have invited some journalists but not on behalf of any organisation. He didn’t invite any leader of the Assembly of Journalists.”

Earlier, the journalists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Press Council of India about the issue and also mentioned that at least six journalists were assaulted in different parts of the state since the statement was given by the CM.

The scribes also sought intervention of Tripura Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais in this matter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
Oct 20, 2020 21:24 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Dhawan’s historic hundred leads DC to 164/5 vs KXIP
Oct 20, 2020 21:30 IST

latest news

Tripura scribes reject offer of talks, demand CM Biplab Deb withdraw remark
Oct 20, 2020 21:16 IST
Dhawan creates history with back-to-back tons in IPL
Oct 20, 2020 21:19 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 20, 2020 21:12 IST
ADG of UIDAI arrested for taking bribe in Delhi office
Oct 20, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.