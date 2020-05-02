Tripura to conduct exams in degree, diploma and engineering colleges in July but with a caveat

Sections
University examinations in Tripura will be held in July only if the situation stays normal till then.

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:00 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura had two coronavirus patients who have been cured and discharged. (ANI Photo)

Government degree, diploma and engineering colleges in Tripura will hold final examinations in July end if the situation remains normal, said state education minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The decision was made following a meeting between vice chancellors and registrars of Maharaja Bir Bikram University (MBB), only state government-run university of the state, and Tripura (Central) University on Friday.

“We have decided to conduct the examinations for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters in government-run degree and diploma engineering colleges and 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semesters for degree engineering colleges in July end. The decision on the new schedule was taken in accordance with the UGC guidelines. The examinations will be conducted if the situation is normal like now,” Nath told the reporters at state’s civil secretariat on Friday late evening.

Besides, an integrated master degree course in commerce and chemistry would be introduced in the MBB University. Introduction of other courses, like a diploma course in retail, social management, GST and Spanish language is also in consideration.



There are 22 general degree colleges and seven technical institutes under the higher education department.

Online classes for these degree and technical colleges including MBB University have already started.

