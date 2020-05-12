Tripura to dissolve autonomous district councils as polls could not be held

Sections
In March, the election was deferred for an indefinite period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:57 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Agartala

Elections to executive committee of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council could not be held during its tenure due to lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

The executive committee of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be dissolved on May 17 as the polls could not be held during its tenure due to lockdown, the government said Tuesday.

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved to dissolve the ADC, law minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

In March, the poll was deferred for an indefinite period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tenure of the district council is scheduled to end on May 17.

“Governor of Tripura Ramesh Bais will hold charge of TTAADC areas till the election as per law. He will choose an administrator to run the ADC, if it is required to do so,” Nath told the mediapersons at Civil Secretariat.



On the issue, chief executive member of TTAADC Radhacharan Debbarma said that the Governor has power to extend the committee’s tenure to one year in case of natural disaster.

“We are waiting for the Governor’s decision,” he said.

The ADC has 30 seats of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.

In January this year, the Tripura Assembly passed a resolution to increase the number of seats to 50.

