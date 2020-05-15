Sections
Tripura to set up ‘corona jail’ for quarantine violators

The state government sought the National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC), an expert body of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to investigate the source of spreading the virus.

Updated: May 15, 2020 22:54 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura has got a total of 154 Covid-19 positive cases (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Tripura government on Friday declared to take stern action against persons who violate regulations of quarantine by accommodating them in ‘ corona jail.’

“ We are taking random samples. The persons who are given home quarantine, should not go out. Their families should also stay under quarantine. If they don’t obey, the government will take action against them and will put them in police station. We will identify a corona jail for the quarantine regulations violators for the time being,” Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media at Civil Secretariat on Friday late evening.

He also informed that a three-member central team arrived here to probe into the source of outbreak of coronavirus in Border Security Force ( BSF) camps in Dhalai district where more than 150 positive cases were found this month.

The team on Friday met additional chief secretary SK Rakesh, principal of Agartala Government Medical College ( AGMC) KK Kundu, BSF officials and also visited Covid-19 centres in Agartala. The team would visit Dhalai district on Saturday.



“ Till now, steps taken by the state government are satisfactory,” Professor Medhi said.

Tripura has got a total of 154 Covid-19 positive cases. Of them, 42 patients were recovered, as per latest Health Department’s report.

