Tripura to soon start plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:21 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman,

Agartala: The Biplab Kumar Deb-led government in Tripura has decided to implement convalescent plasma therapy to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in the north-eastern border state.

“Some states in the country have adopted convalescent plasma therapy. We have also decided to start this method soon,” Ratan Lal Nath, state law minister, told media persons.

The government has also decided to conduct door-to-door surveillance across the state from Monday (July 27) to check people, who may be showing symptoms for Covid-19.

“The survey will list people, who are displaying Covid-19 symptoms. Their swab samples will be collected and a rapid antigen detection (RAD) test will be conducted,” the minister said.



The state government has constituted three committees for effective Covid-19 management, include core, strategy and technical panels.

The core committee will suggest clinical aspects, the strategy panel will propose ideas to the state government, while the technical committee will give suggestions regarding diagnostic and treatment mechanisms.

So far. Tripura has reported 3,469 Covid-19 cases, of which 2,072 patients have recovered from their viral infection. The viral outbreak-related death toll stands at 10 and a Covid-19 patient had also died by suicide.

The state government has started conducting RAD tests for those, who are coming back to Tripura by road, rail, or flight since early July.

