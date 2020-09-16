Sections
Tripura to undertake mask enforcement drive across state

A three-member central medical team is on a 10-day visit to the state to take stock of the situation and suggest measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:15 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Those who are seen without masks will be fined Rs 200 the first time and Rs 400 on the second occasion. (ANI photo)

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the state government has made wearing face masks mandatory for all sections of people under the Tripura Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulations, 2020. Those who violate the rule would be fined Rs 200 for the first time and Rs 400 on the second occasion.

In another step, the Tripura government would undertake a mask enforcement drive on September 18 and 19.

“We have decided to conduct a mask enforcement drive on Friday and Saturday across the state. If anyone is seen violating the norms, they would be fined,” said Law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday.

A three-member central medical team is on a 10-day visit to the state to take stock of the situation and suggest measures to curb the spread of the virus.



During their preliminary observation, the experts said most of the people violate social distancing norms and don’t wear face-masks, said Nath.

The team comprises consultant Epidemiologist of National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC) Dr Daisy Panna, Lady Hardinge Memorial College assistant professor of Respiratory Medicine Dr PK Verma from Delhi and Health and Family Welfare regional director Dr Satyajit Sen from Kolkata.

The team has already visited Govind Ballabh Panth ( GBP) hospital , lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital, Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital and Tripura Medical College in West district and hospitals of Dhalai, Unakoti, Khowai and North districts.

Total 10,560 persons have been arrested between March 24 and September 14 for violating curfew and lockdown guidelines. During this period, police seized 526 vehicles and collected Rs 2.57 crore as fine.

The state recorded a total of 20,172 Covid-19 positive cases out of which 12,956 have recovered. Total 222 patients died while another two died by suicide.

Referring to the rise in Covid-19 deaths, the minister said that 40% of the total people died within 24 hours of admission in the hospital between September 1 to 7. One of the main reasons are patients’ delay in taking admission in the hospitals, he added.

