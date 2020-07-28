Tripura villagers say Covid-19 an urban disease, shun door-to-door survey

For the past two days, people from different villages of Khowai district of Tripura have been resisting a door-to-door survey for Covid-19 that began on Monday, claiming that the disease affects only urban people and not the rural people.

Villagers of Mungiakami, Tulasikhar, Twimadhu and other areas of the district resisted the medical teams on Monday, the first day of the survey, by blocking entry and exit points to their villages. They didn’t even agree to take part in the survey even after being told that samples would be collected only from those having symptoms of Covid-19.

According to the police officials, the situation in all these places are peaceful but they are yet to give their consent to be covered under the survey.

Director of health and family welfare department Dr. Radha Debbarma too visited the places and tried to convince the people. “We don’t know why they protested. We tried to convince them but they did not allow the survey today (Tuesday) also,” said Dr. Debbarma.

The state has recorded a total of 4,067 cases of Covid-19 out of which 2,560 have recovered. Seventeen patients succumbed to the disease while one died by suicide.