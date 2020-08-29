Tripura woman kills husband, buries body under bedroom floor

A 21-year-old woman in a village in Tripura’s Dhalai district allegedly killed her husband and buried his body under their bedroom floor after a fight, police said on Saturday.

Bharati Reang allegedly killed 30-year-old Sanjit Reang on Thursday afternoon at Gandacherra in Dhalai district, nearly 130 kilometres from Tripura’s capital city of Agartala, buried him and went to the police to confess to the crime. She was arrested later in the day.

“We arrested 21-year-old woman Bharati and took her custody from a court through online mode. As per our preliminary investigation, the couple had a family dispute for long. They had a quarrel on the day of the incident and in between the quarrel, she hit her husband on his head and buried him under the bedroom floor,” an official at the Gandacherra police station said.

Also read: 21% Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Tripura’s capital city

On the basis of the woman’s statement, Gandacherra Police found Sanjit Reang’s body under the bedroom’s mud floor. The police discovered deep cut and injury marks on the victim’s head. They said the woman may have hit the husband with a sharp weapon.

Bharati, a mother of a seven-year-old, is presently at a Covid Care Centre at Ambassa, the headquarters of Dhalai district, after she tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

.