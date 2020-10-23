TRP Scam case: Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai police on October 24

Arnab Goswami, Republic TV editor-in-chief, will be appearing before Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with the probe into the alleged TRP scam case. Goswami was earlier exempted from appearing before Mumbai Police on October 16 after his lawyer submitted a plea.

A first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and cheating has been filed by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch against Republic TV channel and its senior officials. The FIR also names two other local regional channels in the matter. The FIR claims that these channels have manipulated TRPs (Television Rating Point), which then decides who gets more advertisements. So far, six people have been arrested in the case.

Mumbai Police on Friday filed a fresh FIR against Republic TV and its employees for allegedly maligning the police’s image and inciting ‘disaffection’ among the police officers against commissioner Param Bir Singh. The FIR also names the channel’s executive editor, two reporters, anchor and several editorial staff members.

The new FIR filed on Friday has been lodged by the Special Branch-1 (SB1), which is the intelligence wing of the Mumbai Police. The FIR, which was filed by a sub-inspector at the Social Media Lab (SML), has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

According to the FIR, the police officials at SML on October 22 observed that Goswami’s TV channel broadcasted a show under its segment ‘Biggest Story Tonight’ which alleged that commissioner Param Bir Singh is spoiling the Mumbai Police’s image and his orders are not acceptable to the junior officials in the department.

“By broadcasting such content, the channel and its journalists intentionally tried to incite disaffection among the police personnel against the police commissioner and the act also maligns Mumbai Police’s image,” the complainant said in the FIR.

This is the fourth criminal case filed against Republic TV channel and its employees by the Mumbai Police. Apart from this and the TRP case, Goswami already has two FIRs registered against him at the Pydhonie police station and NM Joshi Marg police station respectively on charges of instigating communal tension and spreading hatred between two communities.