TRP scam: Republic disclosing confidential communications, misrepresenting them, alleges BARC India

In the ongoing TRP scam where three channels have been accused of manipulation their television rating point, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Sunday expressed its disappointment with Republic Network for “disclosing their private & confidential communication” and “misrepresenting the same”. Issuing a statement, it said, “BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency, BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network,”

The Mumbai Police had claimed three channels, including Republic Media Network, were allegedly influencing TRP numbers. The channel has strongly denied the allegations.

The complaint against TRP manipulation was filed by Hansa Services Private Limited, which is a contractor of BARC. Mumbai Police, which is investigating the case, arrested a former executive of Hansa Research as well.

The Republic Network meanwhile has revealed an email from BARC where BARC apparently did not allege any malpractice against Republic.