Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / TRP scam: Republic disclosing confidential communications, misrepresenting them, alleges BARC India

TRP scam: Republic disclosing confidential communications, misrepresenting them, alleges BARC India

BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation, it said.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case accused Vinay Tripathi being produced at Esplanade court. (PTI)

In the ongoing TRP scam where three channels have been accused of manipulation their television rating point, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Sunday expressed its disappointment with Republic Network for “disclosing their private & confidential communication” and “misrepresenting the same”. Issuing a statement, it said, “BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency, BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network,”

 

The Mumbai Police had claimed three channels, including Republic Media Network, were allegedly influencing TRP numbers. The channel has strongly denied the allegations.

The complaint against TRP manipulation was filed by Hansa Services Private Limited, which is a contractor of BARC. Mumbai Police, which is investigating the case, arrested a former executive of Hansa Research as well.

The Republic Network meanwhile has revealed an email from BARC where BARC apparently did not allege any malpractice against Republic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad keep SRH in the hunt
Oct 18, 2020 19:15 IST
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Oct 18, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

Livid Pak PM vows to jail Nawaz Sharif as oppn holds 2nd rally
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Illegal liquor seizure: 17 arrested in Yamunanagar so far
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
David Warner shatters Virat Kohli’s huge IPL record
Oct 18, 2020 19:15 IST
Aditya Narayan to marry Shweta Agarwal in a temple on December 1
Oct 18, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.