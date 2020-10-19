Sections
Home / India News / Truck rams motorcycle Mumbra-Shilphata road, crushes pillion rider

Truck rams motorcycle Mumbra-Shilphata road, crushes pillion rider

The truck rammed the motorcycle and ran over the pillion rider when she fell off the bike.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:15 IST

By Anamika Gharat, Hindustan Times Thane

The truck driver absconded after the accident in which a motorcycle pillion rider was killed. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A truck rammed a motorcycle on the Mumbra-Shilphata road Monday morning, killing a woman pillion rider on the spot and injuring the rider, police said.

The Shil-Daighar police said the truck rammed into the motorcycle from behind, near Siddique tower, Shilphata road in Mumbra.

The rider was identified as Mohammad Shahid Abdul Rafiq Choudhary (22) and the pillion rider who was crushed under the truck’s wheels was identified as 28-year-old Yasin Choudhary.

“The motorcyclist has been shifted to Kalsekar Hospital, Mumbra. The body of pillion rider Yasin Choudhary who died on the spot was taken to CSM Hospital Kalwa. The driver of the truck fled from the spot and. We are checking CCTV footage and taking statements of the rider for further investigation,” a police official said.

