Trump event cited for enquiry into Centre’s Covid handling, SC rejects plea

The bench, headed by justice L Nageswara Rao, said that the government has to be given latitude when it comes to such issues. (Photo by Rajkumar)

The government handling of the Covid-19 pandemic could be a matter for public debate but courts cannot examine the same, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, dismissing a plea seeking a commission of enquiry into the central government’s response to coronavirus disease.

The plea by former Indian diplomat KP Fabian alleged that the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in February, when the coronavirus was spreading, was held in violation of the advisory issued by the central government against allowing a large congregation.

The bench, headed by justice L Nageswara Rao, said that the government has to be given latitude when it comes to such issues and there is bound to be difference of opinion with regard to the government’s action in such matters.

“It is a matter of public debate but the court cannot go into it. Government has to be given latitude. It is a matter of opinion. Six months ago, nobody knew what would happen,” the bench which also comprised justice Ajay Rastogi said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing petitioner Fabian, told the court that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had given a warning in January 2020 regarding the seriousness of the coronavirus threat but the Indian government failed to heed the same.

“The government did not start screening international passengers till March. The Namaste Trump event was held in which 1 lakh people gathered in a stadium despite the Ministry of Home Affairs itself having issued advisory against allowing large congregations,” Bhushan submitted.

Bhushan also said that experts had advised against total lockdown and a meeting was also held with the chief secretaries of states in which it was decided that only hotspot districts would be kept under lockdown.

“But immediately after that, the Prime Minister unilaterally declared a nationwide lockdown. The WHO had asked nations to procure PPE kits but the same was not done by the Centre on time and many doctors died. Two crore jobs were lost and the GDP fell by 23.9 which was the worst for any country,” Bhushan argued.

He also highlighted the difficulties faced by migrant workers due to the lockdown.

The bench, however, dismissed the case.