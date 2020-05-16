Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Trump’s 200 ventilators for India cost $2.6 million, reaching in 3 weeks

Trump’s 200 ventilators for India cost $2.6 million, reaching in 3 weeks

President Donald Trump said US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine for coronavirus that has claimed over 307,000 lives and infected more than 4.5 million people globally.

Updated: May 16, 2020 11:17 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Donald Trump has offered to send ventilators for ‘friends in India’ to help combat Covid-19 (AFP)

The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators, each estimated to cost about Rs 1 million, to help Indians combat Covid-19, people familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times.

“It has been indicated that the consignment will arrive by the end of this month or latest, early June,” a government official said. Each of these mobile ventilators is estimated to cost $ 13,000 (Rs 9.6 lakh at current exchange rates) without accounting for the transportation costs. In all, the ventilators will cost about $ 2.6 million (or Rs 192 million) plus freight charges.

US President Donald Trump had announced the decision to send the ventilators on Twitter to underline close relations between the two countries. The gesture coincides with reports of India’s 85,700 coronavirus cases surpassing the tally of China (82,933), the country where the outbreak began.

“We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” President Trump said.



Trump reiterated the point at his Press conference moments later, referring to his India visit in February, the role played by Indian expatriates in the US and describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “good friend of mine”.

“We are working closely with India,” he told reporters.

Trump also said the US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine for coronavirus that has claimed over 307,000 lives and infected more than 4.5 million people globally since it emerged in China in December last year.

The US move comes weeks after Prime Minister Modi acted on Trump’s request to reverse a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that was championed by the US President as a “game changer” in the fight against the coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, is being used in India as a prophylaxis for health workers at the frontline of the country’s response to the epidemic.

Diplomats in Washington and New Delhi said Trump’s offer to send the ventilators and his public statements were an indicator of the deepening ties between the two countries and close contact between the two countries at different levels.

It also comes against the backdrop of growing congruence of views between the two countries on accountability and transparency on the origin of the coronavirus, reforms in the World Health Organisation led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and even strategic issues such as terrorism and the situation in the Indo Pacific.

For weeks, Trump has roasted the WHO for allowing itself to be led by China’s assessment of the virus when the disease was detected in central China’s Wuhan city last year. There have also been accusations from Washington that the Sars-CoV-2 virus may not be natural and may have been created in a laboratory, a possibility that was echoed this week by PM Modi’s cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari in a media interview.

That the two sides are on the same page on China and WHO also came across at a seven-nation video conference initiated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. There was broad agreement on the need to stress on transparency and accountability for the spread of the disease that has killed over 3 lakh people worldwide. The emphasis on transparency and accountability at this meeting attended by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is seen to be aimed at China and the WHO that is due to hold its annual meet on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

24 migrants killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, CM Adityanath orders probe
May 16, 2020 11:52 IST
‘Took loan and went to earn, had to take loan to return’
May 16, 2020 11:51 IST
Maharashtra: Overall Covid-19 cases at 29,100, death toll goes up to 1,068
May 16, 2020 11:47 IST
UP: Two hog deer rescued and released
May 16, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.