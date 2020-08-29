Trust submits Ayodhya Ram temple complex layout plan for approval

Sections
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:11 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust (in middle) handing over layout of Ram Mandir to vice chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority Neeraj Shukla ( white shirt) in his office on Aug 29, 2020. (HT Photo)

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday submitted the layout of the Ram Mandir, and other related documents, to Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) for approval.

Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust, handed over the documents to Neeraj Shukla, vice chairman of the development authority.

“The layout of Ram temple is submitted to Ayodhya Development Authority for approval, along with all necessary documents and no objection certificates (NOCs) from other departments,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust.

The Trust has procured mandatory NOCs from around six departments of the government, including fire department.



“The Trust will follow all procedures and complete all formalities for approval of Ram Mandir’s layout. It will not seek any concession from the development authority in fee of the layout or in development charges,” Rai added.

The layout fee will be paid only for the portion of the land on which the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will come up - that is for 2.77 acre of the land - he said.

While development charges will be paid for the entire 70 acre campus, which is expected to be around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore, he said.

“Construction of Ram Mandir will start after the development authority approves layout,” added Rai.

The development authority is expected to approve the layout plan in one week’s time after the trust submits the requisite fee.

The proposed Ram Mandir will be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide and 161 feet high.

Larsen and Toubro, the country’s leading construction company, is carrying out construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to the Trust, the temple’s foundation will be laid by using modern techniques so that it could be preserved for more than 1500 years and its structure for 1,000 years.

Experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorke and IIT Madras have been roped in to make the temple’s foundation strong so that it can withstand earthquakes and storms.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will stand on around 1200 pillars.

These pillars of one -metre diameter each will be laid 30 metres below the ground. Above these pillars there will be a two feet high concrete platform on which the temple’s base will be laid.

On November 9 last, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Ram Mandir ending decades old Ayodhya title dispute.

