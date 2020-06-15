Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Trusted talent’, human resources at core of India’s global engagement: Jaishankar

‘Trusted talent’, human resources at core of India’s global engagement: Jaishankar

At the 3rd Annual Conference, Protectors of Emigrants, foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar said the focus of the conference would be to focus on the policy and practices pertaining to all aspect of migration.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar at the keynote address of 3rd Annual Conference, Protectors of Emigrants. (ANI Photo )

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said that India is an essential source of ‘trusted talent’ for the global economy, and human resources are at the core of India’s engagement with the world.

“India is today a critical source of trusted talent and competitive skills for the global economy. Human resources are at the core of our engagement with the world,” said Jaishankar at the keynote address of 3rd Annual Conference, Protectors of Emigrants.

“The focus of the conference would be to focus on the policy and practices pertaining to all aspect of migration. And this is a very important responsibility and one that has acquired even greater responsibility in the light coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

Jaishankar further said that the focus of the government has been to provide better opportunities and welfare measures to prospective migrants.



“We have been engaged in negotiation with the foreign governments to provide ease of travel and opportunity through migration and mobility agreements,” he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Planning to visit Kerala: Read these govt guidelines before travelling to the state
Jun 15, 2020 13:07 IST
No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani
Jun 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Rajasthan excise department restarts production of royal liquor
Jun 15, 2020 13:01 IST
‘I am a huge fan of his’: KL Rahul names Team India senior he is in awe of
Jun 15, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.