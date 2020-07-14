‘Truth can be harassed, but not defeated’: Sachin Pilot after he was sacked as Rajasthan deputy CM

Sections
Sachin Pilot’s profile now describes him as MLA from Tonk and former minister of IT, telecom and corporate affairs in the government of India.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Sachin Pilot (ANI)

Sachin Pilot on Tuesday changed his profile on Twitter minutes after he was dropped as the chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit and removed from the state cabinet.

Pilot was the deputy chief minister and also held the portfolios of public works department as well as the panchayati raj ministry.

The 42-year-old leader’s profile now describes him as MLA from Tonk and former minister of IT, telecom and corporate affairs in the government of India.

“Truth can be harassed, cannot be defeated,” Sachin Pilot also tweeted in Hindi.



 

Pilot, Ramesh Meena, the state’s food and civil supplies minister, and tourism minister Vishvendra Singh were dropped after they along with others kept away from the Congress’ Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Congress’ members of legislative assembly (MLAs) recommended action against him and other members of his camp during both the meetings.

After Tuesday’s CLP meeting, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will replace Sachin Pilot as chief of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

“The Congress party has taken some decisions with a heavy heart,” he said.

The party also sacked Mukesh Bhakar and Rakesh Pareek as presidents of the party’s frontal organisations--Youth Congress and Sewa Dal.

Ganesh Ghoghra, an MLA from Dungarpur, and Hem Singh Shekhawat were given the posts.

After Pilot’s removal, the police has increased security in the Gurjar dominated areas of the state.

“The removal of Pilot may disturb law and order situation in some parts of the state, especially eastern Rajasthan. Hence, the security has been increased and we are doing strict patrolling in selected areas,” a police official said.

