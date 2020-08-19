‘Truth will remain same, whichever agency investigates’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order

As Supreme Court upheld the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer said that “the truth will remain same” no matter which agency investigates the case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the case filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh.

The case was filed on the complaint of Sushant’s father, KK Singh, in Patna last month. On August 5, CBI took over the investigation in the case after the Bihar government transferred it to the federal agency.

The verdict was announced during the hearing of plea filed by Chakraborty seeking transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai. The court rejected the petition, saying the Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing into the Patna FIR.

While pronouncing the verdict, the apex court observed that due to the allegations made by the two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI.

Following this, Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said in a statement that the actress will appear before CBI and face the investigation as she herself had demanded a probe by the federal agency.

“Since the court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case,” Maneshinde said in a statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai.