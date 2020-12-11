Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / TTD files case against fake website promising home delivery of laddu prasadam

TTD files case against fake website promising home delivery of laddu prasadam

The police of East police station in Tirupati have launched an investigation into the matter as it registered a complaint about hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 15:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of Venkateswara Temple, on Tirumala hills in Tirupati. (PTI)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust that manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has filed a first information report (FIR) against a website that promised to deliver Srivari laddu prasadam anywhere in the world.

The police of East police station in Tirupati have launched an investigation into the matter as it registered a complaint about hurting the sentiments of the devotees. Meanwhile, the website was taken down now by the IT cell of TTD, a day after it was launched on December 6.

Meanwhile, the trust’s chairman YV Subba Reddy launched the second phase of ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ programme at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Jubilee Hills on Thursday. The programme is part of a campaign for the preservation of Indian cows. During the programme, Reddy urged people to donate Indian breeds of cows and calf to the trust.

TTD manages operations and finances of India’s richest temple Tirumala in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The temple is also among the most visited religious centre in the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
by hinduastantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
by Sunetra Choudhury
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
by Anisha Dutta

latest news

11 years on, consumer panel asks Mumbai woman to approach civil court with her grievance
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Chanel reignites Renaissance romance for its Métiers d’art collection
by Manish Mishra
Pvt doctors reluctant to sign up for Covid vaccination drive due to unanswered queries
by Steffy Thevar
Devoleena attends Divya Bhatnagar prayer meet, slams trolls
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.