Tungnath dham, lord Kedar’s 3rd abode in pristine Uttarakhand hills opens with first prayer offered in PM Modi’s name

The portals of Tungnath shrine, the third temple of Lord Kedar, opened in Rudraprayag district at 11:30 am on Wednesday with priests maintaining physical distancing. Soon after the opening rituals, first prayers at the shrine were offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tungnath shrine is considered to be the world’s highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at a height of 12,070 feet above the sea level.

The palanquin carrying the deity reached the shrine from Chopta in Rudraprayag at 9 am on Wednesday after it left from Makkumath village, the winter abode of the deity on May 18, following an Utsav Doli.

All priests and temple workers wore masks and ensured proper physical distancing during the opening ceremony in the presence of officials from the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board.

As soon as the shrine’s portals were opened, rituals like Samadhi Puja, Rudrabhishek and Jalabhishek were carried out.

With the opening of the portals of Tungnath shrine, all five temples of Lord Shiva in the state have been opened for the summer season. However, given the coronavirus pandemic, Char Dham Yatra has not started in the state this year.

Satpal Maharaj, tourism and culture minister in Uttarakhand, said the Char Dham yatra is expected to begin soon after the epidemic situation is brought under control.

Harish Gaur, media in-charge of Chardham Devasthanam Management Board said that all the shrines including the four holy shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been opened successfully in the state, with all priests strictly following physical distancing norms and wearing masks at all times.

Tungnath temple is not only popular with devotees but also a major tourist attraction as it is surrounded by the lush green alpine meadows.

Tungnath, 3 km uphill from Chopta, the last motorable road, is a beautiful and popular tourist destination.

On a steep climb of about 2 km from Tungnath temple, lies Chandrashila, a famous tourist attraction that commands a breathtaking view of snow-clad peaks of Nanda Devi, Chaukhamba, Panchachuli, Bandarpoonch, Kedarnath and Neelkanth.