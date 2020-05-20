Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Tungnath dham, lord Kedar’s 3rd abode in pristine Uttarakhand hills opens with first prayer offered in PM Modi’s name

Tungnath dham, lord Kedar’s 3rd abode in pristine Uttarakhand hills opens with first prayer offered in PM Modi’s name

Tungnath dham is considered to be the highest Shiva temple in the world, situated at over 12,000 ft

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A view of the Tungnath shrine in Rudraprayag district. (HT Photo/Suparna Roy)

The portals of Tungnath shrine, the third temple of Lord Kedar, opened in Rudraprayag district at 11:30 am on Wednesday with priests maintaining physical distancing. Soon after the opening rituals, first prayers at the shrine were offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tungnath shrine is considered to be the world’s highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at a height of 12,070 feet above the sea level.

The palanquin carrying the deity reached the shrine from Chopta in Rudraprayag at 9 am on Wednesday after it left from Makkumath village, the winter abode of the deity on May 18, following an Utsav Doli.

All priests and temple workers wore masks and ensured proper physical distancing during the opening ceremony in the presence of officials from the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board.



As soon as the shrine’s portals were opened, rituals like Samadhi Puja, Rudrabhishek and Jalabhishek were carried out.

With the opening of the portals of Tungnath shrine, all five temples of Lord Shiva in the state have been opened for the summer season. However, given the coronavirus pandemic, Char Dham Yatra has not started in the state this year.

Satpal Maharaj, tourism and culture minister in Uttarakhand, said the Char Dham yatra is expected to begin soon after the epidemic situation is brought under control.

Harish Gaur, media in-charge of Chardham Devasthanam Management Board said that all the shrines including the four holy shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been opened successfully in the state, with all priests strictly following physical distancing norms and wearing masks at all times.

Tungnath temple is not only popular with devotees but also a major tourist attraction as it is surrounded by the lush green alpine meadows.

Tungnath, 3 km uphill from Chopta, the last motorable road, is a beautiful and popular tourist destination.

On a steep climb of about 2 km from Tungnath temple, lies Chandrashila, a famous tourist attraction that commands a breathtaking view of snow-clad peaks of Nanda Devi, Chaukhamba, Panchachuli, Bandarpoonch, Kedarnath and Neelkanth.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Warm-ups taking longer, need till Feb to hit top speed: Dutee Chand
May 20, 2020 16:30 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.