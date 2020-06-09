Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Turning Delhi stadiums into makeshift Covid hospitals discussed in LG’s meet

Turning Delhi stadiums into makeshift Covid hospitals discussed in LG’s meet

The LG’s statement said the need to expand Delhi’s infrastructure to meet with the rapid rise in the cases was discussed at length in the meeting of the state disaster management authority on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal felicitates Major Akshay Chaubey with ‘Gallantry Award’, as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal looks on, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI12_6_2019_000250B) (PTI)

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal’s office on Tuesday said it had asked officials to prepare a plan to augment Delhi’s health infrastructure including the possibility of turning public places like the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium into temporary health facilities to meet with the challenges of rising cases of coronavirus in the capital.

The statement came on a day when Delhi’s tally of coronavirus positive cases was all set to cross the 30,000-mark after reaching 29,943 on Monday. Delhi is the third-worst affected after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and according to Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia, the Covid-19 positive cases in the capital were projected to cross 5.5 lakh mark by the end of July which will generate a need for 80,000 hospital beds.

The LG’s statement said the need to expand Delhi’s infrastructure to meet with the rapid rise in the cases was discussed at length in the meeting of the state disaster management authority on Tuesday.

“In today’s SDMA meeting also, ideas e.g. use of spaces like Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Tyagraj Stadium, JLN Stadium, Pragati Maidan to make large makeshift medical facilities were discussed. It was also decided to utilize banquet halls, marriage places, etc. to ramp up the facilities,” the statement said.



The statement further added that all officers concerned were directed by Baijal, who heads the SDMA as Delhi’s LG, to put in all efforts to make sure that the available health infrastructure is ramped up as early as possible.

“Hon’ble Lt. Governor also advised the officers concerned to invoke Section 50 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 for expeditious procurement and timely setting up of required infrastructure,” the statement said.

The statement suggested that the experts from the government of India are also aware of the contingency plans.

The possibility of converting stadiums or large spaces into makeshift medical facilities like it was done in China has been discussed before but the need has not arisen in India so far. India currently India has a total of 266,598 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning as per the data released by the health ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lillo reunites with Pep Guardiola as Man City’s new assistant coach
Jun 09, 2020 23:21 IST
One-third of wheat Punjab procured is of low quality
Jun 09, 2020 23:19 IST
UK drops plan to get all young children in school by summer
Jun 09, 2020 23:19 IST
Death toll reaches double-digit in GB Nagar, total count nears 700-mark
Jun 09, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.