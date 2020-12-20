Turnout in J-K DDC polls proof of people’s faith in democracy, says BJP, L-G

The L-G said that voter turnout was comparatively high even in areas traditionally known for low voter turnout in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI Photo)

The BJP has congratulated the residents of Jammu and Kashmir for “mass participation” in the District Development Council (DDC) polls despite threats by terrorists and added that the successful conduct of the eight-phased elections has negated the design of separatists and terrorists and reaffirmed people’s faith in democracy.

“DDC elections conducted for the first time in the history of Jammu & Kashmir have culminated successfully. Residents of J&K have successfully negated the designs of separatists & terrorists and made these elections highly successful. J&K Residents have participated massively in the event like a festival. Local residents were being threatened by the terrorists at the start of these elections, but they sidelined their threats and participated in the event even with the greater force,” JK BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday.

He also congratulated the election commission, L-G administration, security personnel, government employees and all other stakeholders for the successful holding of the DDC polls in the Union Territory.

“We are thankful to the election commission who made this process a grand success. We also congratulate every agency, security agencies, paramilitary forces, Indian army, JKP and all others without whose contribution these elections could have not been such a great success. The government employees who served tirelessly in this election are also to be thanked,” Raina said.

Raina also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the elections of DDC, BDC and for Sarpanchs & Panchs, held earlier, and said that the whole Panchayati Raj system is now implemented in J&K, made possible with the abrogation of Article 370.

“For 70 years, J&K was kept at a loss under the blanket of article 370 and was not granted due rights. Now, the residents of Jammu & Kashmir are thankful from the core of their heart to PM Modi, on whose directions, and due to his personal interest, this whole process could be finished,” he said.

Raina said that every single district of Jammu & Kashmir witnessed massive participation in the election process demonstrating restoration of people’s faith in the democratic process.

Raina’s comments come in the backdrop of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accusing the BJP of rigging the DDC polls and claiming that PDP and National Conference (NC) leaders were not allowed to campaign under the pretext of security concerns.

Also Read: ED move against Abdullah in JKCA case under law, says ex-deputy CM Gupta

J&K lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, too, has congratulated the voters and the election machinery for the successful conduct of first-ever DDC elections in the Union Territory.

Strengthening the three tiers of Panchayati Raj System in J&K, the DDC elections were held for the first time in the UT and the response to the DDC Elections has been very encouraging, he said while addressing media persons here on Sunday.

The polling stations across the UT witnessed long queues of enthusiastic voters, with the voter turnout percentage, even in the traditionally low percentage areas, registering manifold increase as compared to earlier held Parliamentary and Panchayat elections, he said. He added that this manifests that faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the democratic process has deepened.

He further said that with the culmination of DDC elections, the people of J&K will, for the first time in history, see a truly empowered grassroots democracy entailing direct funding and decentralized decision making in the planning and development of rural areas.

“I reassure the people of J&K that we will sincerely work towards the betterment of all and J&K will march ahead on the path of peace and progress without any discrimination”, said the L-G.