Sections
Home / India News / Tuticorin custodial death: Madras HC directs police to provide protection to eyewitness

Tuticorin custodial death: Madras HC directs police to provide protection to eyewitness

Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras high court (HC) on Thursday ordered the police to send a lady police official, who is the key eyewitness in the alleged Tuticorin custodial...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:46 IST

By Divya Chandrababu,

Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras high court (HC) on Thursday ordered the police to send a lady police official, who is the key eyewitness in the alleged Tuticorin custodial father-son death case, on a month’s paid leave from July 1 and deputed four police constables outside her house for protection.

The HC bench spoke to the eyewitness, a head constable of Sathankulam police station, which had arrested the slain father Jayaraj (59), and his son J Bennicks (31), on June 19.

She testified on record that the father and son were beaten through the night on June 19. However, she sought anonymity as she was concerned about the repercussions she may face due to her testimony.

“The court has assured me with all possible help,” the lady head constable told HT.



“Police have been stationed in front of my house. My family and I are safe for now,” she added.

Tamil Nadu’s Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), which is in-charge of the investigation, arrested inspector Sridhar, sub-inspector Balakrishnan and constable Murugan on Thursday in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of the father and son.

So far, five policemen have been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the alleged custodial deaths based on the key eyewitness’s statement and preliminary post-mortem reports.

The CB-CID is on the lookout for constable Maharajan against whom a contempt case is being heard in court for his conduct towards the judicial magistrate of Kovilpatti, MS Barathidasan, who conducted a probe into the incident.

Sub-inspector Ragu Ganesh, who was under suspension, was arrested on Wednesday.

On June 30, the court had observed that “there will be an attempt to intimidate her and make her resile her version” and directed the Thoothukudi district collector (DC) to immediately ensure safety for her and her family members.

DC Sandeep Nanduri had told HT that the eyewitness would go on a paid leave for a month, starting July 1.

The district authorities would deploy four police constables -- two men and two women – in front of her house, he had said.

It is not yet clear whether her parent’s home will receive any police protection.

“The court hasn’t given any specific direction [on Thursday regarding the security arrangements] and they seem to be satisfied with the arrangements,” Nanduri said.

On June 28, the lady head constable had given her testimony to Barathidasan.

She had recounted that Jayaraj and Bennicks were beaten from the night of their arrest on June 19 into the morning. Lathis and a table that were stained with blood should be seized, she had told the magistrate.

In its June 30 order, the court asked Barathidasan to hand over the lady head constable’s original statement to the investigating officer (IO) Anil Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, CB-CID, Tirunelveli, who will probe the case until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over.

Earlier, Jayaraj and his son J Bennicks were arrested by Sathankulam police station authorities on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed because of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown.

Initially, they were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22.

While the son died on the same night, the father passed away the following morning.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi gets a release date on Amazon Prime
Jul 02, 2020 19:52 IST
Up to 20,000 fans to be allowed to attend 2020 French Open, say organisers
Jul 02, 2020 19:50 IST
Tuticorin custodial death: Madras HC directs police to provide protection to eyewitness
Jul 02, 2020 19:46 IST
Haryana students urge govt to postpone JEE, NEET exams
Jul 02, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.