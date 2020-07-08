Tweet claiming Cinema roof at Noida’s DLF mall collapsed, are false: Cops

D LF mall management says they are carrying out renovations to meet the requirements for social distancing. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh police has denied claims doing the rounds on social media that a portion of Noida’s famous DLF Mall, situated in city’s shopping hub of sector 18, had collapsed leading to a decision by the administration to shutdown the mall for the next 6 months, according to a news report carried by aajtak.intoday.in.

The news website said the police had instead claimed that there was some renovation work going on at the mall as it prepared to reopen after easing of lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The website claims that Noida police has attributed mall authorities to say that the renovation is being done to meet the requirements of social distancing norms made mandatory for reopening of public places like shopping malls.

The police have claimed that a video attached with the tweet, showing dust rising from the DLF Mall, was an old one.

It is expected that the mall management may soon release a statement on the issue to clear the air.