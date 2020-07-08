Sections
Home / India News / Tweet claiming Cinema roof at Noida’s DLF mall collapsed, are false: Cops

A tweet and a video claiming a portion of DLF Mall’s roof had collapsed has been in circulation in social media.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

D LF mall management says they are carrying out renovations to meet the requirements for social distancing. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh police has denied claims doing the rounds on social media that a portion of Noida’s famous DLF Mall, situated in city’s shopping hub of sector 18, had collapsed leading to a decision by the administration to shutdown the mall for the next 6 months, according to a news report carried by aajtak.intoday.in.

The news website said the police had instead claimed that there was some renovation work going on at the mall as it prepared to reopen after easing of lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The website claims that Noida police has attributed mall authorities to say that the renovation is being done to meet the requirements of social distancing norms made mandatory for reopening of public places like shopping malls.

The police have claimed that a video attached with the tweet, showing dust rising from the DLF Mall, was an old one.



It is expected that the mall management may soon release a statement on the issue to clear the air.

