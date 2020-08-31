Sections
Home / India News / ‘Tweets not intended to disrespect Supreme Court, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict

‘Tweets not intended to disrespect Supreme Court, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict

Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of the contempt by the Supreme Court for his two tweets which the court said were against the judiciary. He plans to file a review against the judgement.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was found guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court, said that he will happily accept the judgement, but would file a review.

“I propose to submit myself to this order and respectful pay the fine. But I reserve the right to seek the review of the conviction and sentencing,” Bhushan said while reading from a statement at a press conference in New Delhi.

 

He was found guilty of the contempt by the Supreme Court for his two tweets which the court said were against the judiciary and maintained they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest.



The lawyer said that he always had highest respect for the Supreme Court. “My tweets were not intended to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary as a whole, but were merely meant to express my anguish, at what I felt, was a deviation from its sterling past record,” said Bhushan.

“This issue was never about me versus the Hon’ble Judges, much less about me vs the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court wins, every Indian wins; every Indian wants a strong judiciary,” Bhushan added.

He ended the short statement with “long live democracy, Satyamev Jayate” cry.

Also Read: How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra has asked Bhushan to deposit the fine by September 15, failing which he will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

Freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected, said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari.

Bhushan in his statement had refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for the tweets, saying what he had expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold. On August 25, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan had urged the top court to show “judicial statesmanship” and not make Bhushan a “martyr” by punishing him for contempt over the tweets, after the activist-lawyer rejected fresh suggestions from the court for an apology.

Dhavan, representing Bhushan, had suggested that the top court recall the August 14 verdict convicting the activist lawyer and not to impose any sentence. He urged it to not only close the case but also to bring an end to the controversy.

Justice Mishra is demitting office on September 2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Aug 31, 2020 16:32 IST
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
Aug 31, 2020 16:59 IST
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Aug 31, 2020 17:08 IST
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST

latest news

Treat doctors losing lives in Covid fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM
Aug 31, 2020 17:30 IST
After PM’s pitch, Kashi artisans hope to add golden chapter to their ‘toy story’
Aug 31, 2020 17:30 IST
Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020
Aug 31, 2020 17:26 IST
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
Aug 31, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.