Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later

Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later

Twitter’s copyright policy states:”In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 06:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Clicking on Amit Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.” (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.”

Clicking on Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Twitter’s copyright policy states:”In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

A slight breather for Delhi but Diwali may be ‘severe’
Nov 13, 2020 06:25 IST
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama book on Rahul Gandhi
Nov 13, 2020 04:45 IST
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Nov 13, 2020 03:00 IST
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Nov 13, 2020 06:36 IST

latest news

Kajol’s daughter Nysa recreates viral TikTok dance with friends, watch
Nov 13, 2020 06:41 IST
China under pressure to reveal Covid-19 vaccine data after Pfizer success
Nov 13, 2020 06:39 IST
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Nov 13, 2020 06:36 IST
‘No evidence’ of lost or changed votes: US election officials
Nov 13, 2020 06:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.