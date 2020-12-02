Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Two adults can live together without interference from families: Allahabad HC

Two adults can live together without interference from families: Allahabad HC

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Kamini Devi and Ajay Kumar of Farrukhabad.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Allahabad

Two adults in a live-in relationship have the right to cohabit peacefully, the Allahabad High Court has observed while directing the SSP Farrukhabad to provide security to a couple that lives together and has been facing harassment by family members.  “Hon’ble Apex Court in a long line of decisions has settled the law that where a boy and a girl are major and they are living with their free will, then nobody including their parents has authority to interfere with their living together,” a bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Prakash Padia said in an order passed on Monday.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by Kamini Devi and Ajay Kumar of Farrukhabad. The petitioners contended before the court that both of them are adults and in love with each other. They have been living together as a couple for the last six months but Kamini’s parents were harassing them as they want her to marry another man. The couple said they made a complaint to the SSP, Farrukhabad in this regard on March 17 but their application was still pending.  The bench while allowing the petition observed, “We are of the view that the petitioners are at liberty to live together and no person shall be permitted to interfere in their peaceful living, as Right to Life is a fundamental right insured under Article 21 of the Constitution of India in which it is provided that no person shall be deprived of his right to life and personal liberty.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
Dec 02, 2020 20:14 IST
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Dec 02, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Justin Trudeau is wrong, yet again | HT Editorial
Dec 02, 2020 20:30 IST
Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Bengal Education Minister to SSC candidates
Dec 02, 2020 20:24 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
Vibing cricketers, vibing cat’: ICC wins meme game with latest tweet
Dec 02, 2020 20:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.