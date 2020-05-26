Sections
Home / India News / Two air travel control teams of Mumbai, Delhi airport quarantined after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Two air travel control teams of Mumbai, Delhi airport quarantined after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Two teams of air traffic controllers (ATCOs) in Delhi and Mumbai have been put under home quarantine from Tuesday after an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the daughter of...

Updated: May 26, 2020 16:53 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Mumbai: Two teams of air traffic controllers (ATCOs) in Delhi and Mumbai have been put under home quarantine from Tuesday after an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the daughter of an employee in the housekeeping department tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

An assistant general manager (AGM) of the AAI in Delhi tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. In Mumbai, an employee from the housekeeping department is suspected to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, after his daughter was infected last Saturday.

ATCOs, who help pilots navigate, are working on a weekly rotational basis in a bid to prevent mass Covid-19 infection. Mumbai and Delhi have 320 and 380 ATCOs, respectively. Each team has around 25 ATCOs.

The group (batch D) of ATCOs in Mumbai has been put under group quarantine from Tuesday.



“One of our housekeeping staff is suspected to be Covid-19 positive. His test report is expected by Tuesday evening. The team of ATCOs, who last worked with him, has been put under home quarantine from Tuesday,” said a senior Mumbai airport official.

“The housekeeping staff’s daughter tested Covid-19 positive last Saturday. Though the staff is asymptomatic, he underwent a test on the same day his daughter tested Covid-19 positive,” added the official.

“The AAI AGM is under home quarantine after his second test result showed him Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. He is running a mild fever. However, his wife has tested negative,” an AAI official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Costa Rica latest country to legalise same-sex marriage
May 26, 2020 17:10 IST
4 held for assault in Pune
May 26, 2020 17:08 IST
Step inside Kylie Jenner’s Rs 272 crore LA mansion
May 26, 2020 17:08 IST
Esha Gupta confirms she is not part of Hera Pheri 3
May 26, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.