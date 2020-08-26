Sections
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow

6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow

The accident took place when one UP roadways bus rammed into another while overtaking a truck.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:26 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The mangled remains of a bus is seen at an accident site in Uttar Pradesh’s Kakori area. At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after two buses of Uttar Pradesh state roadways and a truck collided early on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

At least six people died and over a dozen were injured when two Uttar Pradesh state roadways buses and a truck collided on the outskirts of Lucknow city under Kakori police station limits on Wednesday morning, said police officials.

The condition of five injured is said to be very critical. They are undergoing treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU)’s trauma center. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kakori SM Qasim Abidi confirmed that six people have died while eight are critically injured.

A policeman at Kakori police station said the incident took place when a roadways bus coming from Lucknow city tried to overtake a truck and collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction. The truck being overtaken also got involved in the collision. The policeman added that a two-wheeler rider, who was passing through, also got injured in the incident.

The truck drive involved in the accident said that he lost his nerves and control of the vehicle when the two buses collided within metres of his vehicle.



The incident took place at around 6.30 am. As many as 25 passengers were present in the two buses.

