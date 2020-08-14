Two cops killed in J&K terrorist attack

The attack came a day before Independence Day, when security was already on high alert. The police have established fresh checkpoints within the city. (AFP)

Two policemen of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) were killed and another injured when unidentified militants attacked a police party at Nowgam Bye Pass at the city outskirts.

According to the police, on Friday morning, militants fired at the police party deployed at Nowgam and injured three of them. They were admitted to a hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries. The militants escaped after the attack.

The attack came a day before Independence Day, when security was already on high alert. The police have established fresh checkpoints within the city.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that three personnel were injured in the attack and two of them succumbed to their injuries. Soon after the attack, the top brass rushed to the spot. The third injured policeman is said to be stable. All three men were from the IRP 20 battalion. The deceased policemen were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad and Fayaz Ahmad.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar blamed Jaish-e-Mohammad militants for the attack on the policemen.

“We are trying to identify the militants responsible. There were inputs that an attack could take place anywhere in the city. The policemen were wearing bulletproof gear, but were still fatally shot.’’

After the attack, a search operation was launched in the area. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) strongly condemned the attack.

In a statement, a party spokesperson termed the attack “inhuman”. “Violence is not a solution but a gigantic impediment that spreads hatred. In any of its manifestations, violent extremism is unacceptable in a civilised society, regardless of political, ideological or religious motivations,” the spokesperson said.

The BJP and the PDP also condemned the attack.