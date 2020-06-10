Sections
Two Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand in 24 hours; 23 fresh cases take tally to 1560

The state also recorded 23 new Covid-19 positive cases, as the overall tally climbed to 1,560.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

File photo: Migrants from Uttarkashi undergo thermal screening as they arrive at Chinyalisour by government buses. (ANI)

Uttarakhand reported two fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths in the past 24 hours, as the total toll in the hill state rose to 15 on Wednesday.

A state health department bulletin said that two Covid-19 patients died, including one each at the Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Sri Mahant Indresh Hospital, Dehradun, in the past 24 hours.

The bulletin said a female patient (89) died on Tuesday at Sri Mahant Indresh Hospital, Dehradun, of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) followed by cardiopulmonary arrest.



While on Wednesday, a man (48) died at AIIMS, Rishikesh, of septic shock and ARDS.

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Dehradun (6), Haridwar (3), Nainital (6), Tehri Garhwal (2), Udham Singh Nagar (4) and one case each from Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi. Of the fresh cases, eight Covid-19 patients from Dehradun and Nainital districts didn’t have any recent travel history, but the rest (15) returned to the hill state following the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak. Most of the patients have returned from Covid-19 hotspots such as Maharashtra and Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and also Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, 53 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state, including Dehradun (22), Almora (3), Chamoli (4), Haridwar (9), and Udham Singh Nagar (15).

Dehradun (402), Nainital (334), Tehri Garhwal (223) and Haridwar (154) districts have reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand.

The rate of infection and the recovery rate is 4.46% and 51.79%, respectively. The rate of doubling of Covid-19 positive cases in the state – based on the last seven days – is 15.41 days.

So far, Uttarakhand has tested over 40,000 swab samples, of which more than 4,900 results are still pending.

