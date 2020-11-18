Sections
Home / India News / Two Dalit sisters found dead in Uttar Pradesh

Two Dalit sisters found dead in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies of the girls, aged 8 and 12, were retrieved from the pond late Monday evening, ASP Rajesh Kumar said.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Fatehpur UP

Police confirmed that both the bodies had injury marks on the eyes. (Getty Images | Representational Image)

The bodies of two Dalit sisters were found with eye injuries in a pond in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, with their families alleging that they were killed after an unsuccessful rape bid, police said.

The girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return, the police said.



The family members of the minors have alleged that the assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them, the officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited, police said

