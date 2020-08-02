Sections
Two-day-old baby dies of Covid-19 in Tripura

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Agartala

An official said the two-day-old girl tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the disease at the hospital on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020. (Getty Images/ iStockphoto)

A two-day-old baby has died due to Covid-19 in Tripura, becoming the state’s youngest coronavirus fatality, a Health Department official said on Sunday.

The baby was born on Thursday at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and her swab sample was collected as her mother was a coronavirus patient.

“The two-day-old girl tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the disease at the hospital on Saturday,” the official said.

A 62-year-old man also died of the disease on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.



The patient was admitted to the AGMC on July 31 after he suffered a heart attack.

With these new fatalities, the toll has risen to 23 in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, 253 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the state’s tally to 5,251, the official said.

The maximum of 101 new cases were found in West Tripura district, followed by 39 in Khowai, 38 in Gomati, 32 in North Tripura, 19 in Sepahijala, 11 in Dhalai, 10 in South Tripura and 3 in Unakoti.

According to the official, returnees from other states have contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,747, while 3,463 people have been cured of the disease.

Eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

