Home / India News / Two dead, five injured while making crude bombs in south Bengal

Two dead, five injured while making crude bombs in south Bengal

The police said that the men were involved in making crude bombs when there was an accidental explosion killing two people on the spot.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:13 IST

By Sreyasi Pal | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Berhampore

West Bengal: Kolkata Police personnel. (PTI)

Two persons were killed and five others injured in an explosion at Suti in south Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Maharul Sheikh and Taiful Sheikh, both aged around 35 years. The injured were admitted to the local subdivisional hospital. The condition of two other injured victims was said to be critical.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the men were hired and were brought to Suti to make crude bombs. An investigation is on and we are trying to identify them,” said a senior officer of the district police.



According to police, the house in which the accused were making the bombs has been severely damaged. One person, whose condition deteriorated, was later shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

