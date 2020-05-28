Sections
Home / India News / Two dead in Assam floods, 3 lakh people affected in nine districts

Two dead in Assam floods, 3 lakh people affected in nine districts

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Lakhipur in Goalpara district on Thursday taking the total number of deaths in the first floods of the year to two.

Updated: May 28, 2020 22:34 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Villagers in the flood-hit locality of Solmara in Nalbari district of Assam on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO.)

Despite relief from incessant rain in most parts of the state on Thursday, the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with one more death due to drowning and total number of affected people increasing to 3 lakh in 9 districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Lakhipur in Goalpara district on Thursday taking the total number of deaths in the first floods of the year to two.

With around 2 lakh affected people Goalpara is the worst-hit district. Other flood affected districts are Dhemaji, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The total number of affected people on Thursday was 2,94,710 in 300 villages of 15 revenue circles. Flood waters have also affected crops in 21,572 hectares, the ASDMA report said.



Nearly 16,000 people displaced by flood waters are taking shelter at 90 relief camps in four of the nine affected districts. Nearly 500 people were evacuated by boats and taken to safe places.

The Brahmaputra flowed above the danger mark at Nematighat in Jorhat district while the Kopili crossed the red mark at Kampur in Nagaon district.

Rainfall and flood waters have damaged many embankments, roads, and bridges and also led to erosion at several places in the affected districts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China bans import of pigs, wild boar from India because of African swine fever
May 28, 2020 22:36 IST
367 domestic flights operated till 5 pm on Thursday, says Hardeep Puri
May 28, 2020 22:38 IST
Two dead in Assam floods, 3 lakh people affected in nine districts
May 28, 2020 22:34 IST
Covid 19 latest: 115 new cases take Jammu and Kashmir’s tally past 2000
May 28, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.