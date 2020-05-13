Two deaths, 41 fresh Covid-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana continued to witness a rise in Covid-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers.

Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while 10 others are people who returned to the state, a Covid-19 bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday night said.

State Health Minister E Rajender quoted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as having directed that more precautions should be taken as people were arriving in the state after the Centre permitted relaxations in the lockdownmeasures.

Rajender said initially the virus spread in the state was from foreign returnees followed by those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

Now, the virus can spread through people who are returning to the state, according to an official release.

Those returning by flights are being quarantined in hotels.

He said people arriving by trains or motor vehicles were being tested and sent home for self-quarantine after being stamped.

In villages, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are identifying those who arrived in recent days and monitoring their health during home quarantine, it said.

According to the release, 798 people have returned to the state in flights, while 239 and 41,805 have come to the state in trains and by road respectively till date since lockdown.

Rajender appealed to the people to be more alert as more number of people are coming out in view of the relaxations announced recently.

According to the bulletin, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 34 following the two deaths.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 1,367.

As many as 117 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, taking the total to 939.

The number of people undergoing treatment for the virus (active cases) was 394, the bulletin said.

It also said 35 people who returned to the state have tested positive for the virus as on date.