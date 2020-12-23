Sections
Home / India News / Two die, dozen fall sick after ammonia gas leak in IFFCO-Phulpur plant in UP

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times

Over a dozen employees fell sick and two others lost their lives at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Phulpur after Ammonia gas leak incident on late Tuesday.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, news agency ANI quoted Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami as saying.

