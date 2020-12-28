Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Two fake doctors held for molesting pregnant woman in hospital in Tripura

Two fake doctors held for molesting pregnant woman in hospital in Tripura

The two men allegedly molested the woman early Sunday morning and escaped when she resisted and shouted for help.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:26 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, HIndustan Times Agartala

The two men were arrested a day after the alleged offence. (Representational image)

Tripura police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly masqueraded as doctors and molested a pregnant woman at a hospital of Kailasahar in Unakoti district.

The two men identified as Raju Das (29) and Abhi Das (35) were remanded in judicial custody by a court.

Police said that the incident took place early Sunday morning in the hospital where the patient was admitted. The two fake doctors entered her room and allegedly molested her. When the woman resisted and cried for help, they to escape from the hospital. Later, the patient’s husband lodged complaint at Kailasahar Women Police Station.

“The woman’s husband lodged complaint on Sunday evening on the basis of which we took case under Section 354(B) and 417 of Indian Penal Code. Both of them were absconding after the incident. We arrested them today and forwarded to court. We are investigating the matter,” said Kailasahar Women Police Station officer in-charge Rinki Debbarma.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
by Rahul Singh
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This black rhino may zoomie right into your heart. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
PM flags off India’s first autopilot train
by Soumya Pillai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.