Sections
Home / India News / Two hardcore Maoists surrender before police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Two hardcore Maoists surrender before police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Kanna Madhi, an area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), and Lake Punem, a woman cadre hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh D Khilari on Sunday saying they were disillusioned with extortion and exploitation of innocent people by the Naxals.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Malkangiri Odisha

Both the surrendered ultras said they decided to give up the path of violence and return to the social mainstream as they realized that the Maoists were indulging in extortion and killing of innocent tribals instead of helping the poor. (Arabinda Mahapatra / HT file photo. Representative image)

Two hardcore Maoists, including a woman cadre, carrying a combined cash reward of Rs six lakh on their heads and wanted in many crimes, have surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, a senior officer said.

Kanna Madhi, an area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), and Lake Punem, a woman cadre hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh D Khilari on Sunday saying they were disillusioned with extortion and exploitation of innocent people by the Naxals.

Madhi (24), who hailed from Kalimela area of Malkangiri district, was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head declared by the Odisha government, the SP said.

Madhi joined the banned organization in 2013 and was an area committee member in the ‘Andhra Odisha border military platoon’ of the CPI (Maoist) and operating in Malkangiri and Koraput region, the SP said.



Lake (22) hailed from Bhusan village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head announced by the Odisha government, he said.

While Madhi is suspected to be involved in around 10 cases relating to murder, IED blasts and exchange of fire with security forces, Lake was wanted in connection with several offences including a murder case and encounters with security personnel, police said.

Both the surrendered ultras said they decided to give up the path of violence and return to the social mainstream as they realized that the Maoists were indulging in extortion and killing of innocent tribals instead of helping the poor.

The two also alleged that they were being ill-treated by their seniors and said intensive operations by the security forces in the region had also put tremendous pressure on them.

Both will be provided with monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government and financial assistance for building of house, pursuing studies and training in a trade/vocational of their liking, the SP said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 crisis, technology and more
Jul 13, 2020 13:54 IST
‘Top display of Test cricket’: Sachin, Virat hail ‘incredible’ West Indies
Jul 13, 2020 13:46 IST
Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases cross 250,000-mark; nearly 2,800 new cases reported
Jul 13, 2020 13:45 IST
Author-columnist Nagindas Sanghavi dies at 100
Jul 13, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.