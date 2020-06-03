Sections
Home / India News / Two held for man’s abduction, murder in UP’s Pratapgarh

Two held for man’s abduction, murder in UP’s Pratapgarh

The backstory seems to suggest that the motive is a love affair gone wrong, with elements of revenge. Pratapgarh superintendent of police Abhishek Singh said the woman’s father Harishankar Patel and one of her relatives have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ambika Patel.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 02:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Police have lodged an FIR against 71 people and arrested five for attacking the police team and torching two police vehicles soon after the killing. (Getty Images (Representative Image))

Pratapgarh police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged abduction of a 25-year-old man who was then set on fire after being tied to a tree in Bhujauli village late on Monday. He died on the spot.

Police have lodged an FIR against 71 people and arrested five for attacking the police team and torching two police vehicles soon after the killing.

